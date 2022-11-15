SMI 11'029 0.3%  SPI 14'132 0.2%  Dow 33'537 -0.6%  DAX 14'280 -0.2%  Euro 0.9791 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'892 0.1%  Gold 1'777 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'791 0.6%  Dollar 0.9404 -0.3%  Öl 92.9 0.4% 
15.11.2022 11:22:08

Vodafone Group Market-Perform

Vodafone Group
1.12 CHF -7.50%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 116 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn deutlich verfehlt und den Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zugleich sei ein Kostensenkungsprogramm angekündigt worden./mis/ajx;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:55 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:55 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Market-Perform
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
1.16 £
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
1.11 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Market-Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
0.98 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Stan Noel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

