15.11.2022 11:22:08
Vodafone Group Market-Perform
Vodafone Group
1.12 CHF -7.50%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 116 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn deutlich verfehlt und den Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zugleich sei ein Kostensenkungsprogramm angekündigt worden./mis/ajx;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:55 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:55 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
