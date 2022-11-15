NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 116 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen an den operativen Gewinn deutlich verfehlt und den Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zugleich sei ein Kostensenkungsprogramm angekündigt worden./mis/ajx;