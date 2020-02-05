05.02.2020 13:18:43

Vodafone Group Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Pence belassen. Die Umsatzangaben des Telekomkonzerns für das dritte Quartal hätten den Erwartungen weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Hold
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.44 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1.50 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.77%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.50 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.72%
Analyst Name::
Jerry Dellis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:18 Vodafone Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:34 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital
10:08 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:02 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.20 Vodafone Group overweight Morgan Stanley

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC 1.56 -1.42%

