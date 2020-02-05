05.02.2020 13:18:43
Vodafone Group Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Pence belassen. Die Umsatzangaben des Telekomkonzerns für das dritte Quartal hätten den Erwartungen weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.44 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1.50 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.50 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.72%
|Analyst Name::
Jerry Dellis
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
