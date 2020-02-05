NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 144 Pence belassen. Die Umsatzangaben des Telekomkonzerns für das dritte Quartal hätten den Erwartungen weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2020 / 03:29 / ET



