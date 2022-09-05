NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Andrew Lee sieht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie weiterhin gut Perspektiven für den europäischen Telekomsektor, der auch von der Digitalisierung profitiere. Zudem biete die Branche in schwierigen wirtschaftlichen Zeiten defensive Qualitäten./mis/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 03:30 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.