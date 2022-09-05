Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Andrew Lee sieht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie weiterhin gut Perspektiven für den europäischen Telekomsektor, der auch von der Digitalisierung profitiere. Zudem biete die Branche in schwierigen wirtschaftlichen Zeiten defensive Qualitäten./mis/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 03:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
1.12 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|08:51
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08:51
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08:51
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|16.08.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|Vodafone Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.07.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.30
|-2.11%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:57
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal Neutral
|08:55
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Orsted Buy
|08:54
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
|08:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
Inditex Underperform
|08:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UBS Overweight
|08:51
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|08:51
|
Barclays Capital
A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S Underweight