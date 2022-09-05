Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Andrew Lee sieht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie weiterhin gut Perspektiven für den europäischen Telekomsektor, der auch von der Digitalisierung profitiere. Zudem biete die Branche in schwierigen wirtschaftlichen Zeiten defensive Qualitäten./mis/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 03:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
1.12 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

