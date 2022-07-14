Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
14.07.2022 15:05:34

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von Vodafone vor der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee geht in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von einem robusten Jahresviertel in der deutschen Telekom-Branche aus. Dies fuße auf einer rationalen Marktstruktur, weniger Preissenkungen im Mobilfunkbereich und einem hohen Maß an Energiekostenabsicherung./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2022 / 21:17 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.80 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.28 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
40.62%
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
1.28 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40.32%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

