Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von Vodafone vor der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee geht in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von einem robusten Jahresviertel in der deutschen Telekom-Branche aus. Dies fuße auf einer rationalen Marktstruktur, weniger Preissenkungen im Mobilfunkbereich und einem hohen Maß an Energiekostenabsicherung./tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2022 / 21:17 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.28 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40.62%
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
1.28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40.32%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.53
|-4.13%
