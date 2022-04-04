Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Vodafone-Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe überdurchschnittliche Möglichkeiten zur Monetarisierung der digitalen Infrastruktur, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings scheine die Stimmung der Anleger hinsichtlich Umsetzung auf einem langfristigen Tiefpunkt zu sein./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2022 / 02:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Vodafone Group PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.85 £
Conviction Buy List
1.25 £
47.41%
Conviction Buy List
1.26 £
47.04%
Andrew Lee
-
