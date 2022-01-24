SMI 12’013 -2.8%  SPI 15’234 -2.8%  Dow 34’265 -1.3%  DAX 15’184 -2.7%  Euro 1.0321 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’107 -2.9%  Gold 1’838 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’289 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9139 0.3%  Öl 86.7 -1.4% 
1 Aktien kostenlos
24.01.2022 13:16:28

Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie von Vodafone auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das Bestreben von Vodafone, die Mobilfunkbranche in Italien und Großbritannien zu konsolidieren, sei für den Sektor klar positiv, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Diesbezüglich ist Vodafone auch sein "Top Pick"./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 05:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.80 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1.24 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
44.65%
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
1.25 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43.98%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:16 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.01.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.01.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.01.22 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
13.01.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen