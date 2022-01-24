Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie von Vodafone auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Das Bestreben von Vodafone, die Mobilfunkbranche in Italien und Großbritannien zu konsolidieren, sei für den Sektor klar positiv, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Diesbezüglich ist Vodafone auch sein "Top Pick"./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 05:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1.24 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44.65%
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
1.25 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43.98%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
