Vodafone Group Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Treffen mit dem Konzernchef auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekomkonzern stelle sich schlanker und agiler auf, mit stärkerem Fokus auf Geschäftskunden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Meinung nach sind Chancen durch Zukäufe oder eine geschäftliche Erholung kaum im Aktienkurs eingepreist. Vor einer Neubewertung dürften Anleger aber zunächst eine abwartende Haltung einnehmen./tih/mis;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.05.2023 / 23:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
1.05 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
0.95 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.01
|0.00%
