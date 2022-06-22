Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.05.2023 09:36:16

Vodafone Group Buy

Vodafone Group
0.93 CHF -7.53%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Treffen mit dem Konzernchef auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekomkonzern stelle sich schlanker und agiler auf, mit stärkerem Fokus auf Geschäftskunden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Seiner Meinung nach sind Chancen durch Zukäufe oder eine geschäftliche Erholung kaum im Aktienkurs eingepreist. Vor einer Neubewertung dürften Anleger aber zunächst eine abwartende Haltung einnehmen./tih/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2023 / 23:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.05.2023 / 23:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1.05 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
0.95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09:36 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
24.05.23 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
17.05.23 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.05.23 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

