16.11.2022 10:49:44
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group
1.11 CHF -8.57%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 131 auf 129 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Briten hätten selbst die niedrigen Erwartungen im zweiten Geschäftsquartal noch verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.29 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1.13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0.97 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
