Swisscom-Aktie leichter: Telekom-Störungen müssen künftig umfassender gemeldet werden
lastminute.com-Aktie mit kleinem Minus: US-Investor fordert mehr Transparenz von lastminute.com
Nestlé-Aktie etwas fester: Nestlé will in Australien 10 Millionen Bäume pflanzen
BP, Shell & Co. schütten Dividenden in Milliardenhöhe aus
Ypsomed-Aktie springt hoch: Ypsomed verbessert Profitabilität deutlich
16.11.2022 10:49:44

Vodafone Group Buy

Vodafone Group
1.11 CHF -8.57%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 131 auf 129 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Briten hätten selbst die niedrigen Erwartungen im zweiten Geschäftsquartal noch verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2022 / 07:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Buy
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
1.29 £
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.13 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
0.97 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

10:52 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:49 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
15.11.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.22 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15.11.22 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
