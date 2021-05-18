Vodafone Group buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der Telefongesellschaft seien an sich solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die im neuen Ausblick enthaltenen Investitionen und deren negativer Einfluss auf den Free Cashflow überschatteten das Zahlenwerk allerdings./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2021 / 02:44 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2021 / 02:44 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.60 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.33 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20.66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.33 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.69%
|Analyst Name::
Jerry Dellis
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|-1.42%
