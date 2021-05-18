SMI 11’140 0.0%  SPI 14’336 0.3%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’439 0.3%  Euro 1.0970 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’019 0.3%  Gold 1’868 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’721 3.7%  Dollar 0.8982 -0.5%  Öl 69.9 0.4% 
18.05.2021 11:17:03

Vodafone Group buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der Telefongesellschaft seien an sich solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jerry Dellis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die im neuen Ausblick enthaltenen Investitionen und deren negativer Einfluss auf den Free Cashflow überschatteten das Zahlenwerk allerdings./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2021 / 02:44 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2021 / 02:44 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.60 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.33 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.33 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.69%
Analyst Name::
Jerry Dellis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:17 Vodafone Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:09 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:23 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.21 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
