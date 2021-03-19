SMI 10’960 -0.1%  SPI 13’856 -0.1%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’684 -0.6%  Euro 1.1052 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 -0.5%  Gold 1’741 0.3%  Bitcoin 54’744 2.3%  Dollar 0.9283 0.1%  Öl 62.8 -0.1% 
19.03.2021 11:52:26

Vodafone Group buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einer Veranstaltung zum Segment Geschäftskunden auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Pence belassen. Dort habe sich der Telekomkonzern optimistisch gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Sparte dürfte in der Zukunft gute Wachstumsbeiträge leisten./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
1.92 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.34 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
42.92%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.35 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42.66%
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

