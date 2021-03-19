ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einer Veranstaltung zum Segment Geschäftskunden auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Pence belassen. Dort habe sich der Telekomkonzern optimistisch gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Sparte dürfte in der Zukunft gute Wachstumsbeiträge leisten./bek/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.