Vodafone Group buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einer Veranstaltung zum Segment Geschäftskunden auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Pence belassen. Dort habe sich der Telekomkonzern optimistisch gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Sparte dürfte in der Zukunft gute Wachstumsbeiträge leisten./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 21:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.92 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.34 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42.92%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.35 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42.66%
|Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:52
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|08:36
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
