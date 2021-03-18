SMI 10’935 0.1%  SPI 13’825 0.6%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’751 1.1%  Euro 1.1070 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.5%  Gold 1’730 -1.0%  Bitcoin 53’782 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9269 0.5%  Öl 67.9 0.2% 
18.03.2021 10:30:18

Vodafone Group buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone angesichts des Business-Investorentags des Telekomkonzerns auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen in den vorab zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen seien positiv, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er interpretiere sie dahingehend, dass Vodafone ein nachhaltiges Wachstum auf oder über dem 1,9-prozentigen im vorangegangenen Geschäftsjahr anstrebe./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.65 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.37 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.06%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.37 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.32%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:30 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.03.21 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.21 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.21 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
