NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone angesichts des Business-Investorentags des Telekomkonzerns auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen in den vorab zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen seien positiv, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er interpretiere sie dahingehend, dass Vodafone ein nachhaltiges Wachstum auf oder über dem 1,9-prozentigen im vorangegangenen Geschäftsjahr anstrebe./ck/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





