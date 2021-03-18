Vodafone Group buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone angesichts des Business-Investorentags des Telekomkonzerns auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen in den vorab zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen seien positiv, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er interpretiere sie dahingehend, dass Vodafone ein nachhaltiges Wachstum auf oder über dem 1,9-prozentigen im vorangegangenen Geschäftsjahr anstrebe./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.03.2021 / 08:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.65 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.37 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20.06%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.37 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.32%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:30
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:30
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:30
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|-1.42%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:55
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|10:47
|
Barclays Capital
Nokia Equal weight
|10:44
|
Barclays Capital
Zur Rose overweight
|10:30
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nokia Neutral
|10:30
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|10:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Air Liquide Neutral
|10:07
|
Warburg Research
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy