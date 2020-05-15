15.05.2020 18:14:54

Vodafone Group buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die Kennziffern für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 leicht an./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 15:06 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.55 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.21 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.14%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.21 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.13%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15.05.20 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.20 Vodafone Group Reduce Oddo BHF
13.05.20 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.20 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.20 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital

