Vodafone Group buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die Kennziffern für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 leicht an./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 15:06 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.55 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.21 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28.14%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.21 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.13%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1.56
|-1.42%
