Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Laut erneuter Aussagen des Forschungs- und Beratungsunternehmens Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) dürfte der globale Markt für Windkraftanlagen an Land im kommenden Jahr seinen Höhepunkt erreichen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Damit hänge das Wachstum von Vestas nach 2020 davon ab, ob es dem Unternehmen gelinge, Marktanteile zu gewinnen./edh/ag

