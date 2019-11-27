Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Laut erneuter Aussagen des Forschungs- und Beratungsunternehmens Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) dürfte der globale Markt für Windkraftanlagen an Land im kommenden Jahr seinen Höhepunkt erreichen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Damit hänge das Wachstum von Vestas nach 2020 davon ab, ob es dem Unternehmen gelinge, Marktanteile zu gewinnen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2019 / 14:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2019 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
460.00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
646.60 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-28.86%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
647.60 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-28.97%
|Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Analysen
|08:54
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:54
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|26.09.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:54
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.10.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.10.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.08.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.19
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|85.50
|2.91%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:23
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
|09:22
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Underweight
|09:19
|
UBS AG
Allianz buy
|09:09
|
Barclays Capital
Evonik Equal weight
|09:09
|
UBS AG
CRH buy
|08:55
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Knorr-Bremse Sell
|08:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|08:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|08:49
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aroundtown SA buy
|08:46
|
Morgan Stanley
Hannover Rück Equal-Weight
|08:45
|
Baader Bank
Aroundtown SA buy
|08:22
|
HSBC
Merck Hold
|08:22
|
HSBC
AstraZeneca Reduce
|08:22
|
HSBC
Bayer Hold
|08:22
|
HSBC
GlaxoSmithKline buy
|08:16
|
UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|08:07
|
HSBC
Roche Reduce
|08:07
|
HSBC
Novo Nordisk Reduce
|08:07
|
HSBC
Novartis Hold
|08:07
|
HSBC
Sanofi Hold
|07:52
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
HAMBORNER REIT buy
|07:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ströer Neutral
|07:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TeamViewer buy
|07:35
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Sanofi buy
|07:25
|
HSBC
Unibail-Rodamco buy
|07:25
|
HSBC
Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|07:23
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ISRA VISION buy
|26.11.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
CRH Neutral
|26.11.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Allianz Hold
|26.11.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Scout24 buy
|26.11.19
|
DZ BANK
ENCAVIS kaufen
|26.11.19
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
thyssenkrupp Halten
|26.11.19
|
UBS AG
VINCI buy
|26.11.19
|
Independent Research GmbH
Gerresheimer Halten
|26.11.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Enel buy
|26.11.19
|
HSBC
Novartis Hold
|26.11.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Unilever NV Outperform
|26.11.19
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
KWS SAAT Halten
|26.11.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Scout24 Neutral
|26.11.19
|
UBS AG
Swiss Re Sell
|26.11.19
|
UBS AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
|26.11.19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Enel buy
|26.11.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ADO Properties buy
|26.11.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
CRH buy
|26.11.19
|
UBS AG
Airbus buy
|26.11.19
|
UBS AG
Rolls-Royce buy
|26.11.19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
RWE Reduce
|26.11.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pets at Home Group Sell
|26.11.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Home24 Neutral
|26.11.19
|
HSBC
LOréal Hold