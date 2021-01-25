FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 1380 auf 1475 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Douglas Lindahl berücksichtigt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie die positiven Signale für den Auftragseingang des Windanlagenbauers und die Auswirkungen auf 2022./ag/ajx



