Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 1380 auf 1475 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Douglas Lindahl berücksichtigt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie die positiven Signale für den Auftragseingang des Windanlagenbauers und die Auswirkungen auf 2022./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
1’475.00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1’465.43 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.65%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1’463.00 DKK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.82%
|Analyst Name::
Douglas Lindahl
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|85.50
|2.91%
