SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’575 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’708 -1.2%  Euro 1.0776 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’568 -1.0%  Gold 1’862 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’329 6.1%  Dollar 0.8862 0.1%  Öl 55.5 0.5% 
25.01.2021 12:46:25

Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 1380 auf 1475 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Douglas Lindahl berücksichtigt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie die positiven Signale für den Auftragseingang des Windanlagenbauers und die Auswirkungen auf 2022./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
1’475.00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1’465.43 DKK 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.65%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1’463.00 DKK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.82%
Analyst Name::
Douglas Lindahl 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Analysen

12:46 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Kepler Cheuvreux
22.01.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral UBS AG
15.01.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
12.01.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.01.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vestas Wind Systems A-S 85.50 2.91% Vestas Wind Systems A-S

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

13:03 Morgan Stanley
Siemens Healthineers overweight
13:02 DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
12:55 Deutsche Bank AG
Salzgitter Hold
12:55 RBC Capital Markets
BHP Group Outperform
12:54 RBC Capital Markets
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
12:53 RBC Capital Markets
HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
12:53 DZ BANK
BMW kaufen
12:50 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
GEA Sell
12:49 Kepler Cheuvreux
Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:49 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:46 Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
12:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
12:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
Nordex Hold
12:37 Kepler Cheuvreux
Deutsche Bank Reduce
12:34 Kepler Cheuv