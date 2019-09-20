UniCredit buy
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung für Unicredit auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 15 Euro belassen. Bei Fusionsüberlegungen im italienischen Bankensektor seien Synergien zwar nach wie vor wichtig, der Fokus wandere jedoch stärker auf regulatorische Aspekte, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das gegenwärtige Negativzinsumfeld spreche dafür, dass eher früher als später wieder Fusionen oder Übernahmen stattfinden./tih/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2019 / 09:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2019 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: UniCredit S.p.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
UniCredit S.p.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
15.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
11.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34.14%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
11.15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.51%
|Analyst Name::
Domenico Santoro
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.09.19
|Tschechien bittet Banken auf freiwilliger Basis zur Kasse (AWP)
|
08.08.19
|Unicredit-Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni verstorben (Dow Jones)
|
07.08.19
|Unicredit kappt Ertragsziel - Aktie auf Talfahrt (AWP)
|
07.08.19
|UniCredit-Aktie verlustreich: UniCredit kürzt nach zweitem Quartal die Ertragsprognose (Dow Jones)
|
07.08.19
|KORREKTUR: Unicredit kürzt nach zweitem Quartal die Ertragsprognose (Dow Jones)
|
07.08.19
|Unicredit rudert nach schwachem Quartal bei Ertragsprognose zurück (AWP)
|
25.07.19
|UniCredit verkauft 1,1 Mrd EUR-Portfolio ausfallgefährdeter Kredite (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.19
|Unicredit erwägt Abbau von bis zu 10.00 Arbeitsplätzen - Medien (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Analysen
|14:48
|UniCredit buy
|HSBC
|10:36
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.09.19
|UniCredit overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.19
|UniCredit buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.19
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:48
|UniCredit buy
|HSBC
|10:36
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.09.19
|UniCredit overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.19
|UniCredit buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.19
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:48
|UniCredit buy
|HSBC
|10:36
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.09.19
|UniCredit overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.19
|UniCredit buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.19
|UniCredit Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.19
|UniCredit Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.08.19
|UniCredit Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.19
|UniCredit Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.07.19
|UniCredit Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.19
|UniCredit Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UniCredit S.p.A.
|11.15
|2.27%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:49
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk overweight
|18:31
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|15:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
|15:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|15:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AXA Conviction Buy List
|15:45
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Allianz Neutral
|15:05
|
HSBC
Vodafone Group buy
|14:54
|
RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
|14:49
|
HSBC
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|14:48
|
HSBC
UniCredit buy
|14:43
|
HSBC
Deutsche Telekom buy
|14:41
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Airbus buy
|14:41
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Eni buy
|14:16
|
Oddo BHF
ProSiebenSat1 Media Neutral
|14:15
|
Oddo BHF
RTL buy
|14:04
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Wirecard buy
|13:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
BAUER Hold
|13:02
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|13:01
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|12:54
|
Independent Research GmbH
Diageo Halten
|12:53
|
Independent Research GmbH
Société Générale (Societe Generale Halten
|12:53
|
Independent Research GmbH
Novo Nordisk Halten
|12:51
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Givaudan buy
|12:51
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Air Liquide buy
|12:50
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Akzo Nobel Underperform
|12:50
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
LANXESS buy
|12:50
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Symrise buy
|12:49
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|12:49
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Evonik Underperform
|12:48
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
BASF Underperform
|12:32
|
Credit Suisse Group
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|12:31
|
Credit Suisse Group
TOTAL Outperform
|12:24
|
Credit Suisse Group
Knorr-Bremse Underperform
|12:17
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Rolls-Royce Conviction Buy List
|12:16
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
|11:46
|
UBS AG
BNP Paribas buy
|11:45
|
UBS AG
Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
|11:42
|
UBS AG
RWE buy
|11:42
|
UBS AG
EON Neutral
|11:40
|
UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
|11:40
|
UBS AG
TRATON buy
|11:38
|
UBS AG
Peugeot Neutral
|11:35
|
Warburg Research
CompuGroup Medical Hold
|11:31
|
Warburg Research
BAUER Hold
|11:04
|
Bernstein Research
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|11:01
|
UBS AG
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|10:59
|
Bernstein Research
Eni Outperform
|10:52
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Novo Nordisk Underperform
|10:47
|
Barclays Capital
Unilever Underweight
|10:46
|
Barclays Capital
Unilever Underweight