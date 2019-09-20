20.09.2019 14:48:58

UniCredit buy

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung für Unicredit auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 15 Euro belassen. Bei Fusionsüberlegungen im italienischen Bankensektor seien Synergien zwar nach wie vor wichtig, der Fokus wandere jedoch stärker auf regulatorische Aspekte, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das gegenwärtige Negativzinsumfeld spreche dafür, dass eher früher als später wieder Fusionen oder Übernahmen stattfinden./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2019 / 09:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2019 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: UniCredit S.p.A. buy
Unternehmen:
UniCredit S.p.A. 		Analyst:
HSBC 		Kursziel:
15.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
11.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
34.14%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
11.15 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.51%
Analyst Name::
Domenico Santoro 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UniCredit S.p.A.mehr Analysen

14:48 UniCredit buy HSBC
10:36 UniCredit Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.09.19 UniCredit overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.09.19 UniCredit buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.19 UniCredit Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UniCredit S.p.A. 11.15 2.27% UniCredit S.p.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

18:49 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk overweight
18:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
15:46 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance buy
15:46 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
15:46 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AXA Conviction Buy List
15:45 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Allianz Neutral
15:05 HSBC
Vodafone Group buy
14:54 RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
14:49 HSBC
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
14:48 HSBC
UniCredit buy
14:43 HSBC
Deutsche Telekom buy
14:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
Airbus buy
14:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
Eni buy
14:16 Oddo BHF
ProSiebenSat1 Media Neutral
14:15 Oddo BHF
RTL buy
14:04 Kepler Cheuvreux
Wirecard buy
13:57 Kepler Cheuvreux
BAUER Hold
13:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:01 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
12:54 Independent Research GmbH
Diageo Halten
12:53 Independent Research GmbH
Société Générale (Societe Generale Halten
12:53 Independent Research GmbH
Novo Nordisk Halten
12:51 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Givaudan buy
12:51 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Air Liquide buy
12:50 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Akzo Nobel Underperform
12:50 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
LANXESS buy
12:50 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Symrise buy
12:49 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
12:49 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Evonik Underperform
12:48 Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
BASF Underperform
12:32 Credit Suisse Group
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
12:31 Credit Suisse Group
TOTAL Outperform
12:24 Credit Suisse Group
Knorr-Bremse Underperform
12:17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Rolls-Royce Conviction Buy List
12:16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
11:46 UBS AG
BNP Paribas buy
11:45 UBS AG
Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
11:42 UBS AG
RWE buy
11:42 UBS AG
EON Neutral
11:40 UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
11:40 UBS AG
TRATON buy
11:38 UBS AG
Peugeot Neutral
11:35 Warburg Research
CompuGroup Medical Hold
11:31 Warburg Research
BAUER Hold
11:04 Bernstein Research
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
11:01 UBS AG
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
10:59 Bernstein Research
Eni Outperform
10:52 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Novo Nordisk Underperform
10:47 Barclays Capital
Unilever Underweight
10:46 Barclays Capital
Unilever Underweight

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB