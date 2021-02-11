SMI 10’865 0.4%  SPI 13’551 0.4%  Dow 31’438 0.2%  DAX 13’990 0.4%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’658 0.3%  Gold 1’841 -0.1%  Bitcoin 41’119 2.7%  Dollar 0.8905 0.0%  Öl 61.1 0.0% 
11.02.2021 10:59:24

Under Armour Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Under Armour von 14 auf 25 US-Dollar angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der Sportartikelhersteller sei an einem Wendepunkt angekommen, der von Anlegern aber auch schon eingepreist worden sei, schrieb Analystin Adrienne Yih in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

10:59 Under Armour Equal weight Barclays Capital
10.02.21 Under Armour Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.02.21 Under Armour Neutral Credit Suisse Group
17.12.20 Under Armour buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.11.20 Under Armour Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

