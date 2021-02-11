Under Armour Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Under Armour von 14 auf 25 US-Dollar angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der Sportartikelhersteller sei an einem Wendepunkt angekommen, der von Anlegern aber auch schon eingepreist worden sei, schrieb Analystin Adrienne Yih in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Under Armour Inc. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Under Armour Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 25.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
18.66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33.99%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 22.45
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.36%
|Analyst Name::
Adrienne Yih
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Under Armour Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Under Armour Inc.mehr Analysen
|10:59
|Under Armour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.21
|Under Armour Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.21
|Under Armour Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.12.20
|Under Armour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.11.20
|Under Armour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:59
|Under Armour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.21
|Under Armour Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.21
|Under Armour Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.12.20
|Under Armour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.11.20
|Under Armour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Under Armour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Under Armour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.20
|Under Armour buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.11.19
|Under Armour Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.19
|Under Armour Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|10:59
|Under Armour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.21
|Under Armour Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.21
|Under Armour Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.20
|Under Armour Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|Under Armour Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Under Armour Inc.
|18.25
|8.87%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:54
|
UBS AG
AstraZeneca Neutral
|10:53
|
UBS AG
ArcelorMittal buy
|10:53
|
UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
|10:53
|
UBS AG
Commerzbank Sell
|10:13
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:12
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|10:11
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Schneider Electric buy
|10:08
|
Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Outperform
|10:07
|
Credit Suisse Group
Air Liquide Outperform
|10:03
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RELX buy
|10:02
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pernod Ricard buy
|09:58
|
Baader Bank
NORMA Group buy
|09:54
|
RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
|09:50
|
Barclays Capital
Zurich Insurance overweight
|09:45
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Schneider Electric Hold
|09:44
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Prudential buy
|09:41
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|09:37
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Zurich Insurance Hold
|09:36
|
Bernstein Research
Air Liquide Outperform
|09:25
|
Barclays Capital
Pernod Ricard overweight
|09:21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
|09:19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Commerzbank Neutral
|09:15
|
Bernstein Research
Linde market-perform
|09:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
|09:13
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Pernod Ricard buy
|09:11
|
Deutsche Bank AG
HELLA GmbH & Hold
|09:11
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GlaxoSmithKline buy
|09:11
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
TeamViewer buy
|09:10
|
Morgan Stanley
Zurich Insurance overweight
|09:09
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AstraZeneca Hold
|09:09
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance overweight
|08:51
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Commerzbank Neutral
|08:48
|
UBS AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
|08:46
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal overweight
|08:45
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ArcelorMittal buy
|08:44
|
Deutsche Bank AG
thyssenkrupp buy
|08:42
|
Deutsche Bank AG
QIAGEN buy
|08:42
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Telekom buy
|08:41
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Rolls-Royce Hold
|08:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
STMicroelectronics Sell
|08:29
|
Deutsche Bank AG
SAFRAN Hold
|08:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
MTU Aero Engines buy
|08:19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Airbus buy
|08:03
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
HELLA GmbH & buy
|08:01
|
Baader Bank
METRO (St Reduce
|08:01
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Deutsche Börse buy
|07:59
|
Barclays Capital
Prudential overweight
|07:55
|
Barclays Capital
Delivery Hero overweight
|07:53
|
Barclays Capital
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|07:49
|
Barclays Capital
Dialog Semiconductor Equal weight