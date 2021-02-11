LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Under Armour von 14 auf 25 US-Dollar angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Der Sportartikelhersteller sei an einem Wendepunkt angekommen, der von Anlegern aber auch schon eingepreist worden sei, schrieb Analystin Adrienne Yih in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag



