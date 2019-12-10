Telefonica Deutschland overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,30 Euro belassen. Bei den Telekomgesellschaften dürfte sich 2020 die Entwicklung des laufenden Jahres fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Attraktivität des defensiven Sektors hänge damit stark vom konjunkturellen Umfeld ab./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2019 / 19:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.12.2019 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3.30 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2.71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.68%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2.70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.18%
|Analyst Name::
Mathieu Robilliard
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)mehr Analysen
|14:06
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|HSBC
|05.12.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|HSBC
|03.12.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|2.97
|4.03%
