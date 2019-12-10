10.12.2019 14:06:34

Telefonica Deutschland overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3,30 Euro belassen. Bei den Telekomgesellschaften dürfte sich 2020 die Entwicklung des laufenden Jahres fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Mathieu Robilliard in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Attraktivität des defensiven Sektors hänge damit stark vom konjunkturellen Umfeld ab./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2019 / 19:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.12.2019 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) overweight
Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
3.30 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2.71 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21.68%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.18%
Analyst Name::
Mathieu Robilliard 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

