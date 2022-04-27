NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal und Anhebung der Jahresziele auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 175 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Philip Cusick sprach in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion von einem soliden Zahlenwerk der US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom. Vor allem das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) sei stark gewesen./ck/ajx



