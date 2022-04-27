T-Mobile US Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal und Anhebung der Jahresziele auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 175 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Philip Cusick sprach in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion von einem soliden Zahlenwerk der US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom. Vor allem das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) sei stark gewesen./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 08:01 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 08:02 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Overweight
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 175.00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 128.90
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35.76%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 128.15
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36.56%
|Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
