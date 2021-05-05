T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 162 auf 170 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen der US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In der Folge davon sei der Ergebnisausblick angehoben worden./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 170.00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 132.81
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28.00%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 134.09
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.78%
|Analyst Name::
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
