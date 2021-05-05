SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 162 auf 170 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen der US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In der Folge davon sei der Ergebnisausblick angehoben worden./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

