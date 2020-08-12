Sunrise Communications overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich eines Übernahmeangebots von Liberty Global auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Deal sei strategisch sinnvoll und der Kaufpreis für die Aktionäre des Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmens attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
90.00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
108.90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17.36%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
80.95 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.18%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|108.90
|26.33%
