STMicroelectronics Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Angetrieben von einer unerwartet guten Marktdynamik im Geschäft mit der Autoindustrie, mit Mikrokontrollern und Verbraucher-Geräten seien die Kennziffern besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Verkaufsempfehlung begründete er mit Bewertungsaspekten./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Sell
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
33.52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22.43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
32.40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19.75%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
