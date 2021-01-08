SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 11:46:56

STMicroelectronics Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Angetrieben von einer unerwartet guten Marktdynamik im Geschäft mit der Autoindustrie, mit Mikrokontrollern und Verbraucher-Geräten seien die Kennziffern besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Verkaufsempfehlung begründete er mit Bewertungsaspekten./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. Sell
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
26.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
33.52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-22.43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
32.40 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19.75%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:46 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:49 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.01.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16.12.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.12.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Morgan Stanley

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 32.46 4.70% STMicroelectronics N.V.

