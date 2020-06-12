12.06.2020 10:42:20

STMicroelectronics Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 18,00 auf 19,50 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Nachdem das Goldman-Autoteam seine weltweiten Autoproduktionsschätzungen 2021 in Erwartung einer deutlicher als bisher angenommenen Erholung angehoben und zugleich die Produktionsschätzungen für 2020 verringert habe, folge er mit Prognoseanpassungen für europäische Halbleiterhersteller, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für STMicro bleibe das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis aber ungünstig angesichts des derzeitigen Bewertungsniveaus der Aktie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / 07514 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. Sell
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
19.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
23.06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-15.44%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
23.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15.22%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 26.74 14.86% STMicroelectronics N.V.

