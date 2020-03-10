10.03.2020 13:14:37

STMicroelectronics Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 25,50 auf 22,50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval überarbeitete seine Prognosen für die wichtigsten europäischen Halbleiterkonzerne und Netzwerkausrüster unter Berücksichtigung der Coronavirus-Krise. Daraus resultierten um bis zu 4 Prozent sinkende Gewinnschätzungen (EPS) für 2020, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2020 / 00:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. Neutral
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
22.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
22.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.76%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21.12 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.53%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 27.53 -6.68% STMicroelectronics N.V.

