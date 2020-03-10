NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 25,50 auf 22,50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval überarbeitete seine Prognosen für die wichtigsten europäischen Halbleiterkonzerne und Netzwerkausrüster unter Berücksichtigung der Coronavirus-Krise. Daraus resultierten um bis zu 4 Prozent sinkende Gewinnschätzungen (EPS) für 2020, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/ag



