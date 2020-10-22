FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Chipkonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten seine Erwartungen verfehlt und jene des Marktes nur erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal sei allerdings stärker als gedacht./tih/gl



