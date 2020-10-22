STMicroelectronics buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Chipkonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten seine Erwartungen verfehlt und jene des Marktes nur erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal sei allerdings stärker als gedacht./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. buy
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
33.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
28.61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.34%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
28.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
|Analyst Name::
Sebastien Sztabowicz
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|12:41
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:17
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:02
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:41
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:17
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:02
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:41
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:17
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.10.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|11:08
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:02
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|31.64
|0.43%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:20
|
Barclays Capital
RELX overweight
|13:11
|
Barclays Capital
Pernod Ricard overweight
|13:10
|
Barclays Capital
Schneider Electric overweight
|13:09
|
Barclays Capital
LANXESS Equal weight
|13:08
|
Morgan Stanley
RWE overweight
|13:08
|
DZ BANK
Sixt Halten
|12:44
|
UBS AG
Pernod Ricard Neutral
|12:43
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Continental Reduce
|12:41
|
RBC Capital Markets
Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|12:41
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
STMicroelectronics buy
|12:41
|
Credit Suisse Group
Tesla Neutral
|12:40
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Jungheinrich Hold
|12:38
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Brenntag Hold
|12:33
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
KRONES Reduce
|12:26
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
TRATON Hold
|12:22
|
DZ BANK
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|11:50
|
RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
|11:49
|
RBC Capital Markets
Schneider Electric Outperform
|11:21
|
UBS AG
Unilever Sell
|11:13
|
UBS AG
Continental Neutral
|11:10
|
UBS AG
TRATON buy
|11:08
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
STMicroelectronics Sell
|11:04
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|11:02
|
Independent Research GmbH
Continental Halten
|10:46
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Snap buy
|10:42
|
UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:36
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schneider Electric verkaufen
|10:35
|
Warburg Research
Sixt buy
|10:30
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|10:28
|
UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
|10:27
|
UBS AG
Sixt buy
|10:21
|
UBS AG
Nestlé buy
|10:17
|
UBS AG
STMicroelectronics buy
|10:10
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RELX buy
|10:09
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google Conviction Buy List
|10:08
|
Credit Suisse Group
Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|10:07
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
|10:05
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List
|10:04
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Tesla Neutral
|10:04
|
Barclays Capital
STMicroelectronics overweight
|10:03
|
Barclays Capital
Tesla Underweight
|10:02
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
|09:58
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|09:55
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Zalando buy
|09:54
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Hypoport Sell
|09:45
|
Warburg Research
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|09:28
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
|09:27
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
|09:03
|
Warburg Research
Hypoport buy
|09:02
|
Warburg Research
Continental buy