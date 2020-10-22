SMI 9’989 0.0%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’572 0.1%  Euro 1.0726 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’182 0.0%  Gold 1’907 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9075 0.3%  Öl 42.0 0.7% 
22.10.2020 12:41:51

STMicroelectronics buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Chipkonzerns zum dritten Quartal hätten seine Erwartungen verfehlt und jene des Marktes nur erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal sei allerdings stärker als gedacht./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. buy
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
33.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
28.61 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.34%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
28.93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
Analyst Name::
Sebastien Sztabowicz 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen

12:41 STMicroelectronics buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:08 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:17 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
10:04 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
10:02 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 31.64 0.43% STMicroelectronics N.V.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

13:20 Barclays Capital
RELX overweight
13:11 Barclays Capital
Pernod Ricard overweight
13:10 Barclays Capital
Schneider Electric overweight
13:09 Barclays Capital
LANXESS Equal weight
13:08 Morgan Stanley
RWE overweight
13:08 DZ BANK
Sixt Halten
12:44 UBS AG
Pernod Ricard Neutral
12:43 Kepler Cheuvreux
Continental Reduce
12:41 RBC Capital Markets
Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
12:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
STMicroelectronics buy
12:41 Credit Suisse Group
Tesla Neutral
12:40 Kepler Cheuvreux
Jungheinrich Hold
12:38 Kepler Cheuvreux
Brenntag Hold
12:33 Kepler Cheuvreux
KRONES Reduce
12:26 Kepler Cheuvreux
TRATON Hold
12:22 DZ BANK
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
11:50 RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
11:49 RBC Capital Markets
Schneider Electric Outperform
11:21 UBS AG
Unilever Sell
11:13 UBS AG
Continental Neutral
11:10 UBS AG
TRATON buy
11:08 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
STMicroelectronics Sell
11:04 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
11:02 Independent Research GmbH
Continental Halten
10:46 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Snap buy
10:42 UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
10:36 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schneider Electric verkaufen
10:35 Warburg Research
Sixt buy
10:30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
10:28 UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
10:27 UBS AG
Sixt buy
10:21 UBS AG
Nestlé buy
10:17 UBS AG
STMicroelectronics buy
10:10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RELX buy
10:09 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google Conviction Buy List
10:08 Credit Suisse Group
Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
10:07 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
10:05 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B Conviction Buy List
10:04 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Tesla Neutral
10:04 Barclays Capital
STMicroelectronics overweight
10:03 Barclays Capital
Tesla Underweight
10:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:58 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
09:55 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Zalando buy
09:54 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Hypoport Sell
09:45 Warburg Research
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
09:28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
09:27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever buy
09:03 Warburg Research
Hypoport buy
09:02 Warburg Research
Continental buy