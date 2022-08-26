NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie anlässlich seiner etwas weiter in die Zukunft verlagerten Geschäftsprognosen für den Autobauer./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.