26.08.2022 10:19:43

Stellantis Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie anlässlich seiner etwas weiter in die Zukunft verlagerten Geschäftsprognosen für den Autobauer./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Overweight
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
21.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
14.14 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
48.47%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
14.03 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.72%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Nachrichten

26.08.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.08.22 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
24.08.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.08.22 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
