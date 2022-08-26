26.08.2022 10:19:43
Stellantis Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie anlässlich seiner etwas weiter in die Zukunft verlagerten Geschäftsprognosen für den Autobauer./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.08.2022 / 08:37 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
21.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
14.14 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48.47%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
14.03 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.72%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Stellantis
|26.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.22
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|14.03
|-1.78%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|26.08.22
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Rolls-Royce Underweight
|26.08.22
|
Barclays Capital
Pfizer Equal Weight
|26.08.22
|
UBS AG
Pfizer Buy
|26.08.22
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Salesforce Conviction Buy List
|26.08.22
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Richemont Conviction Buy List
|26.08.22
|
Credit Suisse Group
Hennes & Mauritz AB Underperform
|26.08.22
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Novartis Conviction Buy List