SMI 12’190 0.2%  SPI 15’665 0.2%  Dow 35’116 0.8%  DAX 15’656 0.7%  Euro 1.0731 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’140 0.5%  Gold 1’815 0.3%  Bitcoin 34’186 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9042 0.0%  Öl 72.7 0.6% 
04.08.2021 08:03:31

Stellantis Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Halbjahreszahlen von 20 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi schrieb in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von beeindruckenden Zahlen des Automobilherstellers. Das Unternehmen habe in Nordamerika rekordhohe Margen erzielt. In Europa habe Stellantis dank der Profitabilität von Opel Vauxhall ebenfalls gut abgeschnitten./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2021 / 19:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Overweight
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
27.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
17.06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
58.30%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
17.05 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.39%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantis

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08:03 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.21 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.21 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.21 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.07.21 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen