NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Stellantis anlässlich der Fusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler (FCA) mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 18 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktie des neuen Autogiganten biete Anlegern eine mehrjährige Umstrukturierungsstory, wobei sich FCA und PSA in der Produkt- und Geografiepositionierung gut ergänzten, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sein positives Anlagevotum basiere auf dem verbesserten Ertrags- und Liquiditätsprofil des neuen Unternehmens. Für 2021 rechnet er mit einem Umsatz von rund 152 Milliarden Euro und einer Profitablilität (bereinigte Ebit-Marge) von 7,1 Prozent./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 18:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT



