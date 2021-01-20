Stellantis overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Stellantis anlässlich der Fusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler (FCA) mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 18 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktie des neuen Autogiganten biete Anlegern eine mehrjährige Umstrukturierungsstory, wobei sich FCA und PSA in der Produkt- und Geografiepositionierung gut ergänzten, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sein positives Anlagevotum basiere auf dem verbesserten Ertrags- und Liquiditätsprofil des neuen Unternehmens. Für 2021 rechnet er mit einem Umsatz von rund 152 Milliarden Euro und einer Profitablilität (bereinigte Ebit-Marge) von 7,1 Prozent./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 18:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis overweight
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
18.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
13.92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29.31%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|16.88
|0.00%
