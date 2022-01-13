13.01.2022 11:28:37
Stellantis Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 22 auf 25 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Philippe Houchois hob seine Schätzungen für den Autokonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an. Er rechnet damit, dass die bislang überhörte Anlagestory 2022 registriert wird./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 17:17 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
25.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
18.68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33.80%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
18.37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36.12%
|Analyst Name::
Philippe Houchois
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
