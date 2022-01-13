SMI 12’616 -0.4%  SPI 16’026 -0.4%  Dow 36’290 0.1%  DAX 16’004 0.0%  Euro 1.0447 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’311 -0.1%  Gold 1’824 -0.1%  Bitcoin 39’973 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9123 -0.2%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
13.01.2022 11:28:37

Stellantis Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 22 auf 25 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Philippe Houchois hob seine Schätzungen für den Autokonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an. Er rechnet damit, dass die bislang überhörte Anlagestory 2022 registriert wird./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 17:17 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
25.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18.68 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33.80%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
18.37 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36.12%
Analyst Name::
Philippe Houchois 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

