NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 22 auf 25 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Philippe Houchois hob seine Schätzungen für den Autokonzern in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an. Er rechnet damit, dass die bislang überhörte Anlagestory 2022 registriert wird./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 17:17 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 19:00 / ET



