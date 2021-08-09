Stellantis Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Gebrauchtwagenpreise in der EU seien auf ein Hoch gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch wenn der Höhepunkt nun vorbei sein könnte, liefere das den Autobauern und ihren Leasingstöchter weiterhin reichlich Rückenwind. VW und Stellantis sind die Branchen-Top-Picks des Analysten. Stellantis könnte im September durchaus in den Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 aufsteigen./mis/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
18.05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27.42%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
17.83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.98%
|Analyst Name::
Juan Perez-Carrascosa
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Stellantis
|11:05
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:05
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:05
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|19.15
|9.10%
