ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Gebrauchtwagenpreise in der EU seien auf ein Hoch gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch wenn der Höhepunkt nun vorbei sein könnte, liefere das den Autobauern und ihren Leasingstöchter weiterhin reichlich Rückenwind. VW und Stellantis sind die Branchen-Top-Picks des Analysten. Stellantis könnte im September durchaus in den Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 aufsteigen./mis/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT



