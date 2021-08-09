SMI 12’270 0.8%  SPI 15’741 0.6%  Dow 35’209 0.4%  DAX 15’743 -0.1%  Euro 1.0782 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’179 0.1%  Gold 1’741 -1.3%  Bitcoin 41’166 2.6%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 68.0 -3.6% 
09.08.2021 11:05:16

Stellantis Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Gebrauchtwagenpreise in der EU seien auf ein Hoch gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch wenn der Höhepunkt nun vorbei sein könnte, liefere das den Autobauern und ihren Leasingstöchter weiterhin reichlich Rückenwind. VW und Stellantis sind die Branchen-Top-Picks des Analysten. Stellantis könnte im September durchaus in den Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 aufsteigen./mis/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 15:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
23.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18.05 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27.42%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
17.83 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28.98%
Analyst Name::
Juan Perez-Carrascosa 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

