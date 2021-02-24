SMI 10’728 1.1%  SPI 13’385 1.0%  Dow 31’941 1.3%  DAX 13’976 0.8%  Euro 1.1025 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’706 0.5%  Gold 1’798 -0.4%  Bitcoin 44’497 0.7%  Dollar 0.9075 0.3%  Öl 67.0 3.0% 
24.02.2021 19:46:39

Stellantis buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Die in dem 2020 fusionierten Autokonzern aufgegangenen Fahrzeughersteller PSA und Fiat Chrysler würden ihre Kennziffern wohl jeweils einzeln vorlegen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Anleger dürften aber vor allem auf den gemeinsamen Ausblick auf 2021 fokussiert sein./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2021 / 17:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
18.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
13.49 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33.39%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
13.24 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.95%
Analyst Name::
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantis

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
19:46 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.01.21 Stellantis buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.21 Stellantis buy UBS AG
21.01.21 Stellantis buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen