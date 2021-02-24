NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Die in dem 2020 fusionierten Autokonzern aufgegangenen Fahrzeughersteller PSA und Fiat Chrysler würden ihre Kennziffern wohl jeweils einzeln vorlegen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Anleger dürften aber vor allem auf den gemeinsamen Ausblick auf 2021 fokussiert sein./edh/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.02.2021 / 17:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.