FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts eines Medienberichts über einen mögliches Medikamenten-Zustellangebot des Lieferdienstes Gorillas auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Für lokale Apotheken wie auch die klassische Online-Konkurrenz wäre dies eine negative Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

