FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts eines Medienberichts über einen mögliches Medikamenten-Zustellangebot des Lieferdienstes Gorillas auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Für lokale Apotheken wie auch die klassische Online-Konkurrenz wäre dies eine negative Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
