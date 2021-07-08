SMI 11’925 -1.3%  SPI 15’344 -1.3%  Dow 34’359 -0.9%  DAX 15’421 -1.7%  Euro 1.0845 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’992 -2.1%  Gold 1’800 -0.2%  Bitcoin 30’098 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9161 -1.1%  Öl 74.2 1.2% 
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts eines Medienberichts über einen mögliches Medikamenten-Zustellangebot des Lieferdienstes Gorillas auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Für lokale Apotheken wie auch die klassische Online-Konkurrenz wäre dies eine negative Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
105.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
133.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-21.23%
Rating update:
Reduce 		Kurs aktuell:
132.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20.75%
Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

19:36 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
07.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
07.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
07.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
