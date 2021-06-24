Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Pilotphase für das elektronische Arzneimittelrezept starte in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg auf extrem dünner Basis mit nur einem Arzt und einer Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das sorge für Druck mit Blick auf den Zeitplan der Bundesregierung./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
