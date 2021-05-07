Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartal hätten unterstrichen, wie robust die Online-Apotheke ist, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer Studie vom Donnerstag./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
108.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
152.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-29.04%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
155.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-30.68%
|Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
