07.05.2021 07:06:37

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartal hätten unterstrichen, wie robust die Online-Apotheke ist, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer Studie vom Donnerstag./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

