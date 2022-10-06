Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.10.2022 08:21:37

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe umsatzseitig der Konsensschätzung entsprochen und ihn mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) leicht positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen scheine insgesamt auf einem guten Weg./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 06:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 06:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

