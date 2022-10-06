Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe umsatzseitig der Konsensschätzung entsprochen und ihn mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) leicht positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen scheine insgesamt auf einem guten Weg./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 06:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 06:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
95.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
43.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
116.25%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
44.06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
115.62%
|Analyst Name::
Otto Sieber
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|08:21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
