05.10.2021 14:58:00

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. Das Quartalsergebnis sei schwach, schrieb Analystin Amy Curry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Logistikprobleme seien allerdings behoben und der Ausblick bestätigt worden./tih/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 07:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

