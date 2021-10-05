Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. Das Quartalsergebnis sei schwach, schrieb Analystin Amy Curry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Logistikprobleme seien allerdings behoben und der Ausblick bestätigt worden./tih/tav
