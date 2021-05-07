SMI 11’141 0.3%  SPI 14’305 0.3%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’377 1.2%  Euro 1.0967 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’019 0.5%  Gold 1’821 0.3%  Bitcoin 51’285 0.2%  Dollar 0.9073 0.0%  Öl 68.0 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 11:19:57

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktie der Online-Apotheke habe zuletzt unter dem Wechsel an den Märkten von Wachstums- in Substanzwerte gelitten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entscheidend sei die weitere Entwicklung beim E-Rezept./mf/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 19:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
210.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
152.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
37.89%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
153.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36.72%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

