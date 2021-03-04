SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’270 -0.4%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1088 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’720 0.6%  Bitcoin 45’608 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9197 0.0%  Öl 64.8 1.2% 
Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2021 entspreche weitgehend den Erwartungen, auch wenn einige Investoren wohl ein wenig mehr erwartet hätten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wichtiger für die Online-Apotheke sei aber die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland, die sich ab 2022 sichtbar in den Unternehmenszahlen niederschlagen dürfte. Die Aktie sei indes etwa im Vergleich mit Konkurrent Zur Rose nicht mehr billig, weshalb sie aus der Internetbranche Werte wie Delivery Hero und Boohoo bevorzuge./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 17:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2021 / 05:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
215.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
191.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12.57%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
189.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.58%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

