12.01.2021 09:09:14

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 195 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung um 2 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Obwohl die Aktie optisch nicht billig sei, dürfte der Unternehmenswert in den kommenden Jahren sehr hoch bleiben./edh/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 21:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

