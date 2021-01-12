Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 195 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung um 2 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Obwohl die Aktie optisch nicht billig sei, dürfte der Unternehmenswert in den kommenden Jahren sehr hoch bleiben./edh/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 21:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
195.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
165.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17.61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
162.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.37%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
