NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Investoren dürften ihren Fokus stärker auf Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zur Einführung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland legen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.