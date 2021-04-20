Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Trotz eines insgesamt soliden Wachstums der Online-Apotheke scheine die Dynamik im wichtigen deutschen Markt für elektronische Rezepte nachgelassen zu haben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gleichzeitig werde die Aktie mit einem 60-prozentigen Aufschlag zum wichtigen Konkurrenten Zur Rose bewertet./gl/mis



