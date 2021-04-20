Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Trotz eines insgesamt soliden Wachstums der Online-Apotheke scheine die Dynamik im wichtigen deutschen Markt für elektronische Rezepte nachgelassen zu haben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gleichzeitig werde die Aktie mit einem 60-prozentigen Aufschlag zum wichtigen Konkurrenten Zur Rose bewertet./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 01:56 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 01:56 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
193.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9.33%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
190.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.94%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
