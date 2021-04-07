NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Onlinearzneimittel-Händler navigiere gut durch ein - wegen hoher Vorjahreswerte - nicht immer einfaches Marktumfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dabei nutze das Unternehmen offenbar ein intelligentes und länderspezifisches Marketing./mis/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.