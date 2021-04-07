SMI 11’143 -0.4%  SPI 14’171 -0.3%  Dow 33’430 -0.3%  DAX 15’211 0.0%  Euro 1.1046 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’968 -0.1%  Gold 1’737 -0.4%  Bitcoin 53’513 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9291 -0.2%  Öl 62.5 -0.3% 
07.04.2021 09:06:40

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Onlinearzneimittel-Händler navigiere gut durch ein - wegen hoher Vorjahreswerte - nicht immer einfaches Marktumfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dabei nutze das Unternehmen offenbar ein intelligentes und länderspezifisches Marketing./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
175.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
186.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.32%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
186.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.37%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

