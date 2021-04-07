Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler sei stark ins Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum liege auf dem Niveau des Jahresziels des Unternehmens, das von der Einführung des E-Rezepts profitieren sollte./mis/ag
