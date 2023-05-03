|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
03.05.2023 10:38:17
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
86.66 CHF 2.28%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 18:50 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:58 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|
Kursziel:
130.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
88.30 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
47.23%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
88.34 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.16%
|
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
