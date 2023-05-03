HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih;