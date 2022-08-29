|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.03.2023 10:54:19
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
72.42 CHF 2.88%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Partnerschaft mit Galenica im Schweizer Markt biete attraktive Cross-Selling-Chancen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./ag/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
140.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
78.72 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
77.85%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
78.96 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
77.30%
|
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:54
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
