HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich des Wechsels an der Führungsspitze auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der langjährige Chef des Shop-Apotheke-Konkurrenten Doc Morris, Olaf Heinrich, scheine genau die richtige Person zu sein, um die Online-Apotheke in ihre nächste Wachstumsphase zu führen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih;