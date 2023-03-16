|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.03.2023 08:09:47
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
72.42 CHF 2.88%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich des Wechsels an der Führungsspitze auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der langjährige Chef des Shop-Apotheke-Konkurrenten Doc Morris, Olaf Heinrich, scheine genau die richtige Person zu sein, um die Online-Apotheke in ihre nächste Wachstumsphase zu führen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|
Kursziel:
110.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
72.72 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
51.27%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
74.12 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48.41%
|
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|08:11
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:09
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
