|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke könne mit einem zweistelligen organischen Wachstum, einer soliden Bilanz und deutlichen Margensteigerungen Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Regulatorischer Rückenwind und erwartet starke Zahlen zum ersten Quartal sollten als Kurstreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung fungieren. Die Aktie ist sein "Top Pick" unter den Werten mit kleiner und mittelgroßer Kapitalisierung./edh/tih;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2023 / 20:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
140.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
74.30 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
88.43%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
74.62 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87.62%
|
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|07:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:17
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|70.39
|28.11%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|07:23
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
AstraZeneca Buy
|07:20
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Porsche Buy
|07:19
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Siltronic Hold
|07:17
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|07:17
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|07:16
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ams Neutral
|07:15
|
UBS AG
Dürr Neutral