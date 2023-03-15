NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke könne mit einem zweistelligen organischen Wachstum, einer soliden Bilanz und deutlichen Margensteigerungen Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Regulatorischer Rückenwind und erwartet starke Zahlen zum ersten Quartal sollten als Kurstreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung fungieren. Die Aktie ist sein "Top Pick" unter den Werten mit kleiner und mittelgroßer Kapitalisierung./edh/tih;