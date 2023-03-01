NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts einer Pressekonferenz zur Digitalisierung des deutschen Gesundheitssystems auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach dränge auf eine verpflichtende Einführung des E-Rezeptes im Januar 2024, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt rechne bislang erst Ende 2024 mit einer solchen Verpflichtung. Thiel erwartet, dass die Verwendung der elektronischen Verschreibung im zweiten Halbjahr 2023 an Schwung gewinnt./tih/gl;