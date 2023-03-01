SMI 10'915 -1.0%  SPI 14'170 -0.3%  Dow 32'798 -0.2%  DAX 15'567 -0.4%  Euro 0.9911 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'271 -0.4%  Gold 1'822 0.4%  Bitcoin 20'273 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9375 -0.5%  Öl 82.5 -0.1% 
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
70.39 CHF 28.11%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts einer Pressekonferenz zur Digitalisierung des deutschen Gesundheitssystems auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach dränge auf eine verpflichtende Einführung des E-Rezeptes im Januar 2024, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt rechne bislang erst Ende 2024 mit einer solchen Verpflichtung. Thiel erwartet, dass die Verwendung der elektronischen Verschreibung im zweiten Halbjahr 2023 an Schwung gewinnt./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2023 / 05:52 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2023 / 05:52 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
70.66 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
98.13%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
70.78 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
97.80%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

