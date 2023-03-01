|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke angesichts einer Pressekonferenz zur Digitalisierung des deutschen Gesundheitssystems auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach dränge auf eine verpflichtende Einführung des E-Rezeptes im Januar 2024, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt rechne bislang erst Ende 2024 mit einer solchen Verpflichtung. Thiel erwartet, dass die Verwendung der elektronischen Verschreibung im zweiten Halbjahr 2023 an Schwung gewinnt./tih/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
140.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
70.66 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
98.13%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
70.78 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
97.80%
|
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|
KGV*:
-
