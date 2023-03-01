|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
08.03.2023 11:22:40
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
70.39 CHF 28.11%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 118 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch nannte die Resultate in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie gut. Auch die Ziele der Online-Apotheke für das laufende Jahr seien vielversprechend./bek/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 06:56 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 06:56 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Anzeige
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
118.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
71.60 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
64.80%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
71.66 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64.67%
|
Analyst Name::
Jan Koch
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|70.39
|28.11%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:24
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vonovia Hold
|11:22
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|11:22
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Schaeffler Buy
|11:21
|
Warburg Research
FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|11:21
|
Deutsche Bank AG
HelloFresh Buy
|11:21
|
Deutsche Bank AG
GEA Hold
|11:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Henkel vz. Sell