Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Shop Apotheke Europe NV
70.39 CHF 28.11%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die schon vorab veröffentlichten Umsatzzahlen der Online-Apotheke hätten nicht überrascht, der Fokus liege auf dem überraschend hohen bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) sowie auf dem sehr starken Ausblick auf den freien Barmittelzufluss 2023. Dieser sollte Aufwärtsdruck auf die Konsensschätzungen ausüben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 01:26 / E
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 01:26 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
75.36 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
85.77%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
73.08 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
91.57%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

