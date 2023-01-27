|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
02.02.2023 10:35:21
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
54.94 CHF 24.06%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Medikamentenversenders dürfte der Hauptprofiteuer der Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts sein, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Bewertungsniveau habe sich seit den Höhenflügen während der Corona-Phase wieder normalisiert./mf/bek;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2023 / 08:21 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
100.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
69.32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44.26%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
70.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42.65%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:35
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
